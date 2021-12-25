Ed Sheeran Hops on Remix of Fireboy DML’s Hit Single ‘Peru’

Ed Sheeran has hopped on a remix of Fireboy DML’s hit “Peru,” which the Nigerian singer released this past summer. The pair also shared the new video for their remix on Christmas Eve.

Sheeran previously teased the collaboration in an interview with Elton John (via NME), revealing that after hearing the “earworm” single, “I recorded a verse for it… and it’s a song that’s blowing up in Nigeria and Ghana at the moment and their club scene runs over Christmas. So you basically put a song to the club in the middle of December, which would seem a weird thing to do in England.”

“It has been a dream knowing Ed Sheeran is a fan of my sound and having him jump on a song that was inspired by me traveling the world,” Fireboy DML said in a statement.

“Not only is this an exciting moment for me, but also for Afrobeats. I hope this is the first of many collaborations with Ed and other artists around the globe, and I can’t wait for everyone to enjoy this song during the holidays.”

The Peruvian government also tweeted in support of the collaboration: