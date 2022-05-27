 Hear Ed Sheeran's 'Equals' Tour Edition LP With Nine Additional Songs - Rolling Stone
Ed Sheeran Drops Four New Tracks With ‘Equals’ Tour Edition LP

Two brand new songs alongside two previously unreleased tracks from Yesterday film appear on singer’s latest release

Ed Sheeran is releasing a new “tour edition” of his latest album, =. Pronounced Equals, the Fall 2021 release gets a refresh with the addition of nine tracks. Two songs from the expanded edition — “I Will Remember You” and “Welcome to the World”  — are brand new, while two tracks come from the 2019 film, Yesterday, in which the singer also starred. Those tracks, “One Life” and “Penguins,” have never been officially released.

The “tour edition” of the album also includes loosie “Afterglow,” and previously released collaborations, including “The Joker and the Queen” featuring Taylor Swift; “Bad Habits” with Bring Me the Horizon, which they performed live at the 2022 BRIT Awards; “Peru” with Fireboy DML; and his latest single with Lil Baby, “2Step,” which features a video filmed in Kyiv, Ukraine before Russia invaded the country.

Earlier this year, Sheeran hopped on a pair of tracks alongside J Balvin — “Sigue” and “Forever My Love” — and joined Camila Cabello on “Bam Bam.” The musician is currently on tour in the UK, which continues throughout Europe into the summer and fall.

Stream Sheeran’s 23-track Equals (Tour Edition) below.

In This Article: album announcement, Ed Sheeran

