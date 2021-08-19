Ed Sheeran Announces Another Impossible-to-Google Album

Ed Sheeran has announced = (pronounced “Equals”), his fifth studio album and the fourth in his symbol series.

“= (Equals) is a really personal record and one that means a lot to me,” Sheeran said in a statement. “My life changed greatly over the past few years — I got married, became a father, experienced loss, and I reflect on these topics over the course of the album. I see it as my coming-of-age record, and I can’t wait to share this next chapter with you.”

= will be released on October 29th via Atlantic Records and will include Sheeran’s hit single “Bad Habits” as well as a new song, “Visiting Hours,” which Sheeran released a performance video for on Thursday.

Sheeran is one of several high-profile artists participating in Global Citizen Live this September, along with Billie Eilish, Jennifer Lopez, Coldplay, and more. Aside from his new album, he’s also set to appear on two tracks for Taylor Swift’s re-recorded version of her album Red, in both a new version of his and Swift’s duet “Everything Has Changed” and an unreleased song, “Run.” The singer-songwriter also co-penned one of BTS’ latest singles, “Permission to Dance,” released last month as part of the group’s CD single for “Butter.”