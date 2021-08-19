 Ed Sheeran Announces New Album '=' for October - Rolling Stone
×
×

Rolling Stone

Send a Tip
Read Next Nick Cave and the Bad Seeds Announce 'B-Sides & Rarities Part II' Collection
Home Music Music News

Ed Sheeran Announces Another Impossible-to-Google Album

He also shared a performance video of the song “Visiting Hours”

By

Staff Writer

Claire Shaffer's Most Recent Stories

View All

Ed Sheeran has announced (pronounced “Equals”), his fifth studio album and the fourth in his symbol series.

= (Equals) is a really personal record and one that means a lot to me,” Sheeran said in a statement. “My life changed greatly over the past few years — I got married, became a father, experienced loss, and I reflect on these topics over the course of the album. I see it as my coming-of-age record, and I can’t wait to share this next chapter with you.”

will be released on October 29th via Atlantic Records and will include Sheeran’s hit single “Bad Habits” as well as a new song, “Visiting Hours,” which Sheeran released a performance video for on Thursday.

Sheeran is one of several high-profile artists participating in Global Citizen Live this September, along with Billie Eilish, Jennifer Lopez, Coldplay, and more. Aside from his new album, he’s also set to appear on two tracks for Taylor Swift’s re-recorded version of her album Red, in both a new version of his and Swift’s duet “Everything Has Changed” and an unreleased song, “Run.” The singer-songwriter also co-penned one of BTS’ latest singles, “Permission to Dance,” released last month as part of the group’s CD single for “Butter.”

In This Article: Ed Sheeran

Newswire

Powered by
Rolling Stone
Subscribe Now 1353: Billie Eilish and the Pursuit of Happiness
PMC

© 2021 Penske Media Corporation

ad
Arrow Created with Sketch. Calendar Created with Sketch. Path Created with Sketch. Shape Created with Sketch. Plus Created with Sketch. minus Created with Sketch.