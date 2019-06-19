Ed Sheeran Enlists Eminem, Cardi B, Khalid for ‘No.6 Collaborations Project’

Eminem and 50 Cent, Cardi B and Camila Cabello, and Bruno Mars with Chris Stapleton are just a few of the team-ups Ed Sheeran has orchestrated for his forthcoming No.6 Collaborations Project. Due July 12th, the 15-track set also includes contributions from Khalid, Travis Scott, and Meek Mill with A Boogie Wit a Hoodie alongside several other artist collaborations.

There are 22 featured artists in all. “I’m a huge fan of all of the artists I worked with on the album,” the singer-songwriter said in a statement. “Whether I’ve been following them since the beginning of their careers, or had their albums on repeat, they’re artists that inspire me and all bring something special to each track. Can’t wait for you to hear it!”

Last month, Sheeran shared the track list, but he coyly blacked out most of the names of his collaborators, which he revealed in full on Tuesday. The album includes his previously released singles, “I Don’t Care” featuring Justin Bieber, which Sheeran also re-recorded for an acoustic version, and “Cross Me” with Chance the Rapper and PnB Rock. In an earlier Instagram post, Sheeran explained what prompted him to pursue the album.

“Before I was signed in 2011, I made an EP called No.5 Collaborations Project,” Sheeran wrote. “Since then, I’ve always wanted to do another, so I started No.6 on my laptop when I was on tour last year.”