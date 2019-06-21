See Ed Sheeran’s Motion Capture ‘Cross Me’ Music Video With Chance the Rapper

Ed Sheeran shared his futuristic new video for “Cross Me,” his No.6 Collaborations Project single with Chance the Rapper and PnB Rock.

While neither artist is actually “in” the video, avatars of Sheeran and Chance the Rapper “appear” in the hi-tech visual attached to a dancer donning a motion capture suit. For example, in successive shots, the digital image of Chance the Rapper dances in a room of full-size articulated mannequins, faces an opponent in a fighting video game and does “the worm” while underwater.

The end of the Ryan Staake-directed “Cross Me” visual takes a Black Mirror-esque turn when the motion capture dancer brings the technology into her reality, uncontrollably turning into the Sheeran and Chance avatars.

Earlier this week, Sheeran detailed his upcoming No. 6 Collaborations Project, out July 12th and featuring guests like Cardi B, Camila Cabello, Eminem, 50 Cent, Travis Scott, Bruno Mars, Chris Stapleton, Meek Mill and more. The LP also boasts the single “I Don’t Care” co-starring Justin Bieber.