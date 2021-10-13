 Watch Ed Sheeran Join Coldplay for 'Fix You,' 'Shivers' - Rolling Stone
×
×

Rolling Stone

Send a Tip
Read Next Blondie Rediscover and Drop 'Rapture' Origin Song 'Yuletide Throwdown'
Home Music Music News

Watch Ed Sheeran Join Coldplay for ‘Fix You,’ ‘Shivers’

The musicians performed at London’s Shepherd’s Bush Empire

By

Reporter

Emily Zemler's Most Recent Stories

View All

Coldplay invited Ed Sheeran onstage during their performance at London’s Shepherd’s Bush Empire last night. Sheeran collaborated with the group on a rendition of “Fix You,” from Coldplay’s album X&Y.

The band also accompanied Sheeran as he played his own tracks, “Shape Of You” and recent single “Shivers.”

Coldplay is set to release their ninth studio album, Music of the Spheres, on Friday October 15th. The band has been teasing the new music in a series of cryptic clues delivered via Spotify canvases and digital billboards to unveil new song lyrics from the project.

“We’re excited to launch a global scavenger hunt with Spotify to unveil the lyrics from our new album Music of the Spheres,” Coldplay said in a release. “We hope fans around the world have fun following the clues and hunting down the alien billboards.”

The band recently brought out surprise guests Billie Eilish and Finneas to perform “Fix You” during the band’s Global Citizen Live set at New York City’s Great Lawn in Central Park a few weeks ago.

Sheeran, meanwhile, unveiled “Shivers,” his latest single, in September. The song will appear on his upcoming album, = (Equals), set to arrive October 29th via Atlantic Records.

 

 

In This Article: Coldplay, Ed Sheeran

Newswire

Powered by
Rolling Stone
Subscribe Now 1356: ‘I Don’t Want to Fucking Die’: Foo Fighters and the Art of Survival
PMC

© 2021 Penske Media Corporation

ad
Arrow Created with Sketch. Calendar Created with Sketch. Path Created with Sketch. Shape Created with Sketch. Plus Created with Sketch. minus Created with Sketch.