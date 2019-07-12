Watch Ed Sheeran Play Dress Up in Cinematic ‘Antisocial’ Video

Ed Sheeran’s new album No.6 Collaborations Project has arrived and with it a music video for “Antisocial,” his joint track with Travis Scott. The slightly bonkers clip, directed by Dave Meyers and written by Matt Walton, sees Sheeran embodying numerous characters, with numerous wigs. Movie references abound, including a particularly horrifying moment where Scott plays the title character of Edward Scissorhands as a dentist. At the end of the video Sheeran and Scott find themselves in a diner, with Sheeran begging for the last French fry.

Sheeran also revealed his recent interview with Charlamagne Tha God, a 50-minute conversation recorded in Sheeran’s Suffolk home studio. The lengthy interview sees Sheeran discussing his previous EP No.5 Collaborations Project as well as the new material and how each track came together. The singer also talks about how working with other artists has made him a better musician. “I like writing songs, but I feel like I’m improving day by day,” Sheeran says. “By going into the studio with people like Chris Stapleton and Bruno Mars you’re just expanding your palette and learning new things.”

No. 6 Collaborations Project, out now, features 15 collaborations, including “Beautiful People” featuring Khalid, “I Don’t Care” featuring Justin Bieber and “Cross Me” with Chance the Rapper and PnB Rock. He worked with Stapleton and Mars on “Blow,” for which Mars directed the music video. Eminem, YEBBA, 50 Cent, Cardi B and Camila Cabello also appear on the album.