Ed Sheeran Reveals ‘No. 6 Collaborations Project’ Will Include Chance the Rapper, Justin Bieber

On Tuesday, Ed Sheeran released an interview with radio personality and host of The Breakfast Club, Charlamagne Tha God. The two sat down in Sheeran’s Suffolk home to discuss the musician’s forthcoming No. 6 Collaborations Project, out on July 12th.

“Before I was signed [to a label], I made lots of EPs, and I made an eight-track EP called No. 5 Collaborations Project with a load of UK rappers that I was a big fan of at the time,” Sheeran explained in the exclusive interview. Since then, he said, he’d been featured on other musicians’ work but hadn’t brought on collaborators or guest features on his own albums.

“It was when I [worked with] Beyoncé and Andrea Bocelli, and I had them both on the ‘Perfect’ single, that I started a thing on my laptop, ‘No. 6 Collaborations,'” said Sheeran. “And just throughout the year while I was on tour, any time I met anyone that I’d been a fan of, it was the first time I’d been able to be like, ‘Let’s get in the studio’…For me, this is a compilation album of artists that I am a fan of.”

No. 6 Collaborations Project will feature “I Don’t Care,” with Justin Bieber, as well as Sheeran’s latest single “Cross Me” with Chance the Rapper and PnB Rock. Sheeran has released the tracklist for the compilation, but has kept the other collaborators a secret.

No. 6 Collaborations Project Track List

1. Beautiful People

2. South of the Border

3. Cross Me feat. Chance the Rapper and PnB Rock

4. Take Me Back to London

5. Best Part of Me

6. I Don’t Care w/ Justin Bieber

7. Antisocial

8. Remember the Name

9. Feels

10. Put It All On Me

11. Nothing On You

12. I Don’t Want Your Money

13. 1000 Nights

14. Way to Break My Heart

15. Blow