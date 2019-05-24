Hear Ed Sheeran, Chance the Rapper, PnB Rock’s New Song ‘Cross Me’

Ed Sheeran, Chance the Rapper and PnB Rock caution they will clap back fast at anyone who steps to those they care about in new song “Cross Me.” The song appears on Sheeran’s forthcoming No.6 Collaborations Project, out on July 12th via Atlantic.

While they don’t mess around with disrespectful people, they deliver their warning wrapped in some sweet falsettos and warm, catchy melodies. “If you cross her (anything she needs she can call me)/Then you cross me (don’t worry about her that’s my seed that’s all me)/And nobody’s coming close, yeah/And I think that you should know that,” they sing on the hook. “If you cross her (anything she needs she can call me)/Then you cross me (don’t worry about her that’s my seed that’s all me)/So come on and let it go/Oh I think that you should know.”

“Cross Me” follows the previously released No.6 Collaborations Project cut “I Don’t Care” featuring Justin Bieber. Prior to the release of “Cross Me,” Sheeran revealed the impetus behind his upcoming album, explaining that before he was signed in 2011 he made an EP called No.5 Collaborations Project.

“Since then, I’ve always wanted to do another, so I started No.6 on my laptop when I was on tour last year,” he wrote via Instagram. “I’m a huge fan of all the artists I’ve collaborated with and it’s been a lot of fun to make.”

The singer also revealed the 15-song track list via a press statement, which features handwritten song titles with the collaborators crossed out, save for the ones that have already been unveiled.