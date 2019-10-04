 See Ed Sheeran, Camila Cabello, Cardi B in ‘South of the Border’ Video – Rolling Stone
Ed Sheeran, Camila Cabello, Cardi B Take on International Spy Operation in ‘South of the Border’ Video

Jason Koenig-directed clip casts Sheeran as international man of mystery

Ed Sheeran is joined by Camila Cabello and Cardi B in his latest video, “South of the Border,” directed by Jason Koenig.

The clip, modeled after spy movies, sees the three artists taking on an international plot to steal what must be a very valuable necklace; the heist is executed by a femme fatale (Alexis Ren) and her cyborg secret agent beau (Paul Karmiryan). There’s car chases, beach dances, ropes, latex — anything you’d think would be in a high-budget video modeled after James Bondit’s here.

“South of the Border” is from Sheeran’s latest album, No. 6 Collaborations Project, featuring duets and collaborations with other artists across all of its tracks.

Camila Cabello released her own track today, “Cry For Me,” from her forthcoming album Romance. No release date for the record has been set yet, but Cabello is due to perform as the musical guest on Saturday Night Live on October 12th.

Cardi B will serve as a judge on Netflix’s upcoming hip-hop reality show, Rhythm + Flow; the first four episodes arrive on the platform on October 9th. The rapper most recently starred in the film Hustlers.

