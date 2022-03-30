Watch Ed Sheeran, Camila Cabello Perform ‘Bam Bam’ at Concert for Ukraine

Ed Sheeran and Camila Cabello showcased their collaboration “Bam Bam” for the first time live together at Concert For Ukraine, held last night in Birmingham, England. During the show, at the Resorts World Arena, Sheeran also performed two of his hits, “Bad Habits” and “Perfect.”

“Bam Bam” comes off Cabello’s forthcoming album Familia, out April 8. It was produced by Ricky Reed, Edgar Barrera, and Cheche Alara and written by Cabello, Sheeran, and Reed.

Cabello, who also covered Coldplay’s 2005 single “Fix You,” paid tribute to those suffering the impact of Russia’s war in the Ukraine. “We’re all praying tonight for the peace and the safety of the people in the Ukraine,” the singer told the crowd. “Thank you guys so much for being part of this important fundraiser.”







Other artists who performed for the fundraiser included Snow Patrol, who played their song “Run,” and Nile Rodgers & Chic, who closed the evening with a rousing version of “We Are Family.”





Concert for Ukraine, televised by ITV, raised more than £12 million for the Disasters Emergency Committee’s (DEC) Ukraine Humanitarian Appeal, which is helping the millions of people who are being forced to leave their lives in Ukraine and flee to other countries. The funds came from ticket sales, advertising, sponsorship, and donations. Fans can continue donating here.