Ed Sheeran Delivers TV Debut of ‘Bad Habits’ on ‘The Late Late Show’

Ed Sheeran performed his new single “Bad Habits” and joined James Corden for an interview on The Late Late Show Monday, June 28th. Sheeran is set to be a guest on The Late Late Show throughout the week.

Sheeran released “Bad Habits” Friday, June 25th, marking his official return to music after a two-year hiatus. For the song’s TV debut, Sheeran and his band breezed through the punchy late-night ode, with Sheeran plucking his acoustic guitar and singing the hook, “I was looking for a way out, now I can’t escape/Nothing happens after two, it’s truе, it’s true/My bad habits lead to you.”

Later, in his interview with Corden, Sheeran spoke about being a new father, why he stays at Courteney Cox’s house every time he visits Los Angeles, and why he repays the actress’ kindness by ordering her a gimp mask on her Amazon Alexa every time he’s there. (Sheeran even shared a video Cox sent him for his birthday, in which she jokingly used one of the masks for Covid protection on a film set.)

Sheeran also talked about “Bad Habits,” incorporating more dance music influences on the song, and why he chose to release the track as his first single. “I had a first single chosen and we were gonna shoot the video, the album was mixed, and then in January or February, England announced that in June, the country was going to be opening up,” Sheeran said. “And my single was scheduled to come out in June, and I was like, ‘I don’t know if the world needs a depressing sad, slow acoustic song when it’s all opening up.’ So I was in the studio and we created this song and it’s just fun, I think.”