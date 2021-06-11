Ed Sheeran Announces Upcoming New Song ‘Bad Habits’

Ed Sheeran has announced he will be releasing his first new solo single since “Happier” from 2017’s Divide. His upcoming song, “Bad Habits,” will arrive on June 25th via Atlantic Records. The singer teased a brief snippet of the song on Instagram.

The musician has been dropping hints via social media that he would be releasing something soon. In an Instagram video he posted last week, he’s seen with Courteney Cox playing part of a song, which he captioned “25th June.” He’s also been revealing a vampire character via his social media, which aligns with the artwork for “Bad Habits.”

“I’ve been working away in the studio over recent months and I can’t wait for you to hear ‘Bad Habits,'” Sheeran said in a statement. “I always aim to push myself and my music in new directions and hopefully you’ll hear that on the new single. Feels great to be back!”

“Bad Habits” follows his most recent album, 2019’s No.6 Collaborations Project, a 15-song set featuring 22 artists he teamed up with for the collection.

In conjunction with the song’s release, Sheeran will perform live from Ipswich Town’s Portman Road football stadium in Suffolk, England on June 25th for TikTok’s UEFA Euro 2020 show, where he will debut the new single live alongside performing other songs from his repertoire. His upcoming set will stream live via his TikTok account at 4 p.m. ET.

Fans can pre-save “Bad Habits” here.