Ed Sheeran Announces Signature Handmade Acoustic Guitar Brand

Ed Sheeran doesn’t use a lot of gear when he plays a stadium – just a few small acoustic guitars and a pedal board. Now, fans can own the same kind of guitars as Sheeran, who at a surprise appearance at the Anaheim, California NAMM instrument conference announced “Sheeran by Lowden,” a new line of acoustics made by the high-quality Northern Ireland guitar company.

“It’s any kids’ dream to have a signature guitar,” Sheeran said in a sit-down with the company’s founder owner George Lowden (though unlike most musician signature lines, this a brand partnership between Lowden and Sheeran). Sheeran said he’s been a fan of the handmade guitars since he saw his teenage hero Damien Rice playing them, but they were always hard to track down. Sheeran finally got one when Snow Patrol frontman Gary Lightbody commissioned one for Sheeran in 2013 as a gift, made by George Lowden himself. “I was so flattered,” Sheeran said. That guitar (The “Wee Lowden”) is now being offered, one of two designs and eight total models. Players can find out where to buy them here.

“There are fewer guitar bands and fewer artists using guitars now, and not as many kids picking up guitars,” Sheeran said. “That is something I would like to change by getting these great quality guitars, made in Ireland, into kids’ hands and encouraging them to learn and progress. To be able to work in tandem with a guitar company like Lowden to create a whole different concept has been a really cool experience.”

Lowden works with aerospace engineers to find new ways to make guitars, crafting them from sources like old church pews and naturally fallen trees.

Expect to see Sheeran playing some of these instruments when his record-breaking tour starts up again February 13th in Brazil. Sheeran also made another announcement today: His hit “Shape of You” has been certified diamond, meaning it’s been bought or streamed 10,000,000 times.