Hear Ed O’Brien’s New Duet With Laura Marling, ‘Cloak of the Night’

Radiohead guitarist teams with British singer for acoustic Earth closer

Ed O’Brien has shared his tender new song “Cloak of the Night,” an acoustic duet with Laura Marling and the latest offering from the Radiohead guitarist’s upcoming debut solo album Earth.

“Hello good people … here is ‘Cloak of the Night’.. it features one of my favourite and one of the most gifted musicians on this planet Laura Marling,” O’Brien said of the track on Instagram. “We sang this together one cold and damp February afternoon in a studio in Willesden, North London. Hope you like it…”

O’Brien previously shared the expansive “Brasil,” energetic “Shangri-La” and psychedelic “Olympik” from his debut LP, due out April 17th. Unlike those three lengthy tracks, “Cloak of the Night,” Earth’s closing track, clocks in at only two-and-a-half minutes, and strips off much of the studio adornment of those previous songs to focus on EOB’s acoustic guitar work.

“Cloak of the Night” also arrives one day before Marling releases her own new album Song for Our Daughter, the British singer-songwriter’s first LP since 2017’s Semper Femina.

EOB previously planned on bringing Earth to North American venues this May, but due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the status of that trek is unclear.

