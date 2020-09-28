eBay Launches Third-Annual ‘Vinyl Week’ With Rare Releases, Limited-Edition Merch

Products featured are independently selected by our editorial team and we may earn a commission from purchases made from our links; the retailer may also receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.

Another Record Store Day is in the books, but eBay is continuing the festivities — and the limited-edition drops — with their third-annual “Vinyl Week.”

Running until October 4, Vinyl Week gives fans a chance to snag rare, trending, and obscure vinyl curated from Record Store Day-pledged stores, exclusively on eBay.com/VinylWeek. Among this year’s offerings: Bob Dylan’s Blood On The Tracks Mofi One Step, and a Billy Joel The Stranger LP Picture Disc, curated from record stores like Illinois’ Todd Hall Books and Records, Piranha Records in Texas, and Looney Tunes Record Store on Long Island.

Fans can also purchase one-of-a-kind records and box sets, including a super rare Cake Vinyl Box set, an Ozzy Osbourne Ordinary Man LP with signed booklet, a Brian Eno Begegnungen II signed album, and a sealed Fleetwood Mac 4-LP + 7″ set. We also spotted vinyl from The Beatles, Prince, Metallica, Johnny Cash, David Bowie and Wu-Tang Clan, to name just a few.

As with all items on eBay, you can choose to place a bid on the items or buy it outright using eBay’s “Buy It Now” feature. Many of the items are brand new releases, while some are unopened editions, and others are used records being put up for sale.

A bonus deal: With the purchase of select records from the eBay seller, get_importcds, shoppers will receive a free, three-month TIDAL Hi-Fi subscription ($60 value). TIDAL Hi-Fi is one of our picks for the best music streaming service online, and this is an exclusive Vinyl Week deal you’ll want to take advantage of.

If you’re looking for merch, eBay has also launched its MusiCares Charity Auction during Vinyl Week. You can bid on memorabilia and albums from Grammy-winning artists, with proceeds benefiting the charity’s efforts to “provide resources to people in need within the music community.” The best items up for bid include a framed GRAMMY 50th Anniversary Print from the Beastie Boys, and a Sturgill Simpson Signed Gibson J-185 Guitar and Case. See everything up for bid on eBay.com/MusiCares.