See EarthGang as Monsters in Creepy Museum in New ‘Up’ Video

EarthGang are otherworldly beings in their new video for “Up.” The single appears on their debut studio album, Mirrorland, which the Atlanta rap duo released last month via Dreamville/Interscope/Spillage Village.

In the Mac Grant and Chad Tennies-directed video, a group of young students are on a field trip at a museum, when one wanders off to explore an area that is sectioned off by a warning sign that reads “Exhibit Under Construction.” As he makes his way through the area, he discovers a painting featuring EarthGang’s Olu and WowGr8, which he touches and it comes to life.

The kid is then transported into a new dimension. “Just another day/In these filthy sweet Atlanta streets,” Olu and WowGr8 creepily sing to the kid as he escapes into the alternate museum’s halls.

As the young boy weaves his way though the alternate universe, more monsters appear as Olu warns, “I make all your dreams and nightmares come true/I’ve got all that I want now I’ve got you.”

EarthGang’s “Up” video follows the release of Mirrorland single “Proud of U” featuring Young Thug. They also recently appeared on Revenge of the Dreamers III compilation with their Mirrorland track “Swivel” and on “Down Bad” alongside J. Cole, J.I.D., Bas and Young Nudy.