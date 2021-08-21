 Earth, Wind & Fire Bring 'September' to NYC 'Homecoming' Concert - Rolling Stone
Rolling Stone

Earth, Wind & Fire Bring ‘September’ to NYC ‘Homecoming’ Concert

Soul-funk legends als perform reimagined version of “You Want My Love” with Babyface and Lucky Daye

Earth, Wind and Fire perform a soundcheck on August 20, 2021, in New York's Central Park, a day before the"We Love NYC: The Homecoming Concert" a the culmination of NYC Homecoming week, a celebration of the city's recovery during the Covid-19 pandemic. (Photo by TIMOTHY A. CLARY / AFP) (Photo by TIMOTHY A. CLARY/AFP via Getty Images)

Earth, Wind and Fire in New York's Central Park.

AFP via Getty Images

One day after releasing their reimagined version of “You Want My Love,” beloved funk-soul group Earth, Wind and Fire hit the Central Park stage with Babyface and R&B singer Lucky Daye to perform the song live at New York’s We Love NYC: The Homecoming Concert.

“This project has been fantastic to work on,” Babyface said earlier this week. “We really wanted to bring a tremendous, iconic song that is unmistakably Earth, Wind & Fire into the contemporary world of Lucky Daye. The goal was to create a reimagined version of this classic song that reflects Lucky’s unique voice and musical style, while still honoring the original.”

The group brought their trademark ebullient, joyous vibe for the track, which acted as a warm-up to “September.” That song — arguably the group’s biggest hit — bridged grandparents, parents and kids at a show that featured a cross-generational hit list of artists, including Paul Simon, the Killers, Polo G, Patti Smith, Bruce Springsteen, Journey, Kane Brown, Jennifer Hudson, Cynthia Erivo, Elvis Costello, LL Cool J, Jon Batiste and Andrea Bocelli.

