Earth, Wind and Fire Celebrate ‘September’ With Bouncy 2020 Remix

“I would never have guessed that such a simple catchy song as it is, and was, would become an all time global favorite for generations,” Philip Bailey says of band’s annual hit

Less than a week before the 21st of September, Earth, Wind & Fire have shared a bouncy new 2020 remix for their beloved 1978 single “September.”

Along with the new remix by producer Eric Kupper, the legendary R&B outfit also uploaded an updated version of their “September” music video. In the 42 years since its release, September 21st — the date mentioned in the opening lyrics of “September” — has become an unofficial funk-pop holiday dedicated to the Earth, Wind & Fire track.

“When I first heard the mastered final mix of ‘September,’ at our private listening party back in the day, I would never have guessed that such a simple catchy song as it is, and was, would become an all-time global favorite for generations,” Earth, Wind & Fire’s Philip Bailey said in a statement.

To celebrate September 21st in the quarantine year of 2020, Earth, Wind & Fire’s YouTube will host a three-hour virtual party hosted by DJ Spinna; during the livestream, the group’s Bailey, Verdine White and Ralph Johns will pop in as special guests.

Earth, Wind & Fire previously remixed the song as “September ’99” which, like its predecessor 21 years earlier, became a hit single.

