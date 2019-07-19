×
Rolling Stone
Send Us a Tip
Subscribe Subscribe Issue 1329: Halsey
Read Next Hear Blues Master Bobby Rush's Lusty New Song 'Good Stuff' Send Us a Tip Subscribe
Home Music Music News

Earth, Wind & Fire, Linda Ronstadt to Receive Kennedy Center Honors

Sally Field, Sesame Street and San Francisco Symphony music director Michael Tilson Thomas also among honorees

By

Reporter

Althea Legaspi's Most Recent Stories

View All
(L-R) Verdine White, Philip Bailey and Ralph Johnson - Earth, Wind and FireSunFest Festival, West Palm Beach, USA - 03 May 2019

Earth, Wind & Fire and Linda Ronstadt are among the recipients named as 2019 Kennedy Center Honors.

Michele Eve Sandberg/Shutterstock

Earth, Wind & Fire and Linda Ronstadt have been named 2019 Kennedy Center Honors recipients, the organization announced on Thursday. Sally Field, children’s TV program Sesame Street and San Francisco Symphony music director Michael Tilson Thomas are also among those who will receive the award for lifetime achievement in the arts.

“The Kennedy Center Honors celebrates icons, who, through their artistry, have left an indelible stamp on our collective cultural consciousness,” Kennedy Center Chairman David M. Rubenstein said in a statement. “Earth, Wind & Fire’s hooks and grooves are the foundation of a seminal style that continues to shape our musical landscape.

Related

Linda Ronstadt
Flashback: See Linda Ronstadt, Nitty Gritty Dirt Band Rip Through Hank Williams Classic
Flashback: Paul Simon Sings 'Me and Julio' on 'Sesame Street' In 1977

“Sally Field has brought us unforgettable characters, both joyous and poignant, for more than five decades,” he continued. “Linda Ronstadt is the defining voice of a generation, spanning genres, languages and continents; Sesame Street continues to revolutionize how children and adults learn about the world; and Michael Tilson Thomas goes far beyond keeping score: he has shaped American music and musical institutions for the 21st century.”

Its nod to Sesame Street marks the first time a television show will receive the award and Earth, Wind & Fire are the first R&B group and only fourth music group overall to receive a Kennedy Center Honor, as Billboard points out. The group’s co-founder and vocalist Maurice White died in 2016. His brother and longtime bassist Verdine White reflected on the group’s resonance in relation to the award while speaking with the Associated Press. “We’re part of the culture. We’re part of people’s lives,” he said. “The music makes people happy. When you come to a show you leave happier than when you came.”

The awards will be presented on December 7th followed by a gala on December 8th. CBS will broadcast the event on December 15th.

Newswire

Powered by
Rolling Stone
Subscribe Now Issue 1329: Halsey
PMC

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad