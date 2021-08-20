Earth, Wind & Fire Team With Babyface, Lucky Daye for ‘You Want My Love’

Earth, Wind & Fire teamed up with legendary producer Kenny “Babyface” Edmonds for a reimagined version of the R&B group’s hit “Can’t Hide Love,” now titled “You Want My Love.”

The fresh spin on the 1976 single was co-written by singer Lucky Daye, who also features on the track.

Earth, Wind & Fire’s Philip Bailey said in a statement, “I am super hyped about this all-star collaboration — Earth, Wind & Fire, Lucky Daye, and Kenny ‘Babyface’ Edmonds producing. It was an honor to join forces with these two superstars, and I truly believe we’ve created a winner all the way.”

“This project has been fantastic to work on,” Babyface added. “We really wanted to bring a tremendous, iconic song that is unmistakably Earth, Wind & Fire into the contemporary world of Lucky Daye. The goal was to create a reimagined version of this classic song that reflects Lucky’s unique voice and musical style, while still honoring the original.”

The artists involved will debut the song live during Earth, Wind & Fire’s set at the upcoming all-star We Love NYC: The Homecoming Concert on August 21st.