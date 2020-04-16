 'Earth Day Live' to Celebrate 50th Earth Day With Star-Studded Lineup - Rolling Stone
‘Earth Day Live’ to Celebrate 50th Earth Day With Star-Studded Lineup

Joaquin Phoenix, Moby, Questlove, and others will appear on three-day livestream

Earth Day

'Earth Day Live,' a three-day livestream commemorating the 50th anniversary of Earth Day, will be held this April.

Earth Day Live, a three-day livestream commemorating the 50th anniversary of Earth Day, will be held this year as part of efforts to promote social distancing during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The event, organized by youth climate activists, features a star-studded lineup that includes Joaquin Phoenix, Moby, Patricia Arquette, Jane Fonda, Robby Romero, Al Gore, Stacey Abrams in conversation with leading scientists and journalists about the ongoing climate crisis. Musical performances and DJ sets include Jason Mraz, Angélique Kidjo, Emily Wells, Aimee Mann, Ted Leo, Jack Johnson, Questlove, Talib Kweli, Beverly Bond, Madame Gandhi, Soul Clap and others.

“In the midst of a global pandemic, Earth Day Live aims to spur collective action to protect our communities and our planet, through performances, conversations, and training sessions curated by climate activists,” the event’s organizers wrote in a statement.

The livestream will include a segment on global communities on the front lines of the climate crisis — hosted by actor Luke Baines and journalist Sharon Carpenter — and a discussion on climate grief with New York magazine deputy editor and The Uninhabitable Earth author David Wallace Wells and climate psychologist Margaret Klein Salamon.

Earth Day Live will be live from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. ET on April 22nd, 23rd, and 24th at www.earthdaylive2020.org and accessible to watch on platforms such as Facebook, YouTube, Twitter, and Twitch.

