×
×
Skip to main content
Got A Tip?
Got A Tip?
G-O-L-F-dub-A-N-G

Tyler, the Creator Joins Earl Sweatshirt for Surprise ‘Whoa’ Performance in Los Angeles

The Odd Future alumni linked up at Earl’s concert marking the 10th anniversary of his solo debut LP, Doris
LOS ANGELES, CA - NOVEMBER 13: Tyler, The Creator (R) performs with Earl Sweatshirt on Camp Stage during day two of Tyler, the Creator's 5th Annual Camp Flog Gnaw Carnival at Exposition Park on November 13, 2016 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Mike Windle/Getty Images)
Tyler, The Creator (R) performs with Earl Sweatshirt on Camp Stage during Tyler, the Creator's 5th Annual Camp Flog Gnaw Carnival at Exposition Park on Nov. 13, 2016 in Los Angeles, California. Mike Windle/Getty Images

Earl Sweatshirt is marking the 10th anniversary of his solo debut album Doris with a series of shows and last night a special guest arrived to help him celebrate. Tyler, the Creator surprised the audience when he joined Earl on stage at Saturday’s concert at Novo in Los Angeles to perform their collaboration “Whoa.” Watch fan-shot footage of their performance:

The Odd Future alumni could potentially team up again this fall when Earl Sweatshirt performs at Tyler, the Creator’s Camp Flog Gnaw Carnival, which takes place Nov. 11 and 12 at Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles. The event, which returns for its first time in four years, includes headliners SZA, Kendrick Lamar, and Baby Keem, along with appearances by Ice Spice, Rex Orange County, Dominic Fike, Syd, Kali Uchis, Lil Yachty, Turnstile, Cuco, Willow, Khamari, PinkPantheress, Kevin Abstract, Beabadoobee, Ravyn Lenae, and more.

Trending

Earl Sweatshirt is also scheduled to play three more Doris anniversary shows, including on Aug. 22 at House of Blues in Chicago, Aug. 23 at Brooklyn Steel in New York, and Aug. 25 at KOKO in London.

The rapper’s most recent LP, Sick!, arrived in 2022, which featured the singles “Titanic” and “2010.” He released the single “Making the Band” in June.

More News

Read more

Most Popular

Michael Cera Personally Emailed Greta Gerwig to Be Cast in ‘Barbie,’ She Responded: ‘Let’s Get on a Zoom Right Now’

Majority of Smithsonian's Collection of Human Brain Specimens Was 'Gathered Without Consent,' Report Finds

Don Lemon Says He Feels "Vindicated" After Chris Licht's CNN Exit

Donald Trump’s Former Campaign Adviser Predicts He May Choose This Shocking Time to ‘Turn Himself In'

You might also like

Rolling Stone is a part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2023 Rolling Stone, LLC. All rights reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP
ad