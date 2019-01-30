Earl Sweatshirt Releases Short Film, ‘Nowhere Nobody,’ and Announces North American Tour

Earl Sweatshirt’s Some Rap Songs is morphing into Some Rap Tour. Today, the rapper announced he is embarking on the A Tour Starring Earl Sweatshirt & Friends in March, featuring MIKE, BbyMutha, Na-Kel Smith, LIV.E and Black Noi$e. In addition to the tour announcement, Sweatshirt also released a short film, Nowhere Nobody, directed by Naima Ramos-Chapman and Terence Nance (HBO’s Random Acts of Flyness). Over eight surreal minutes, the audience is introduced to Sweatshirt, who plays a basketball coach who uncovers a man wrapped in ivy — among, predictably, given its surrealist premise, many other things.
In a January profile with Pitchfork, Earl revealed that Some Rap Songs fulfilled his album requirement at Columbia.
“Figuring out how you can be radical from within the system breaks your head,” Earl said. “That’s where I’m really at: that frustrating-ass place. And this is the best attempt I got. Only so much can happen above ground…I’m excited to be free because then I can do riskier shit.”
Below are the dates for Earl’s A Tour Starring Earl Sweatshirt & Friends.
March 23 – New Orleans, LA @ BUKU Festival
March 25 – Charlotte, NC @ Underground
March 26 – Washington, DC @ Fillmore
March 28 – Baltimore, MD @ Sound Stage
March 29 – Philadelphia, PA @ TLA
March 30 – New York, NY @ Irving Plaza
March 31 – Providence, RI @ Fete
April 2 – Boston, MA @ Paradise Rock Club
April 4 – Montreal, QB @ Corona Theatre
April 5 – Toronto, ON @ The Phoenix
April 7 – Detroit, MI @ Saint Andrew’s Hall
April 9 – Minneapolis, MN @ Cabooze
April 10 – Lawrence, KS @ The Granada
April 11 – Denver, CO @ Cervantes Masterpiece
April 14 – Seattle, WA @ Showbox
April 15 – Vancouver, BC @ Commodore Ballroom
April 16 – Portland, OR @ Crystal Ballroom
April 18 – Sacramento, CA @ Ace of Spades
April 19 – San Francisco, CA @ Regency Ballroom
April 20 – Santa Cruz, CA @ The Catalyst
April 21 – San Luis Obispo @ The Fremont Theater
April 23 – Pomona, CA @ Glass House
April 24 – Los Angeles, CA @ The Novo
April 26 – Las Vegas, NV @ Vinyl
April 27 – San Diego, CA @ SOMA
April 28 – Phoenix, AZ @ Club Red
May 1 – Austin, TX @ Emo’s
May 2 – Dallas, TX @ Canton Hall
May 4 – Houston, TX @ Warehouse Live Ballroom
May 5 – Birmingham, AL @ Saturn
May 6 – Atlanta, GA @ Masquerade (Heaven)
