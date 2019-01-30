Earl Sweatshirt Releases Short Film, ‘Nowhere Nobody,’ and Announces North American Tour

Earl Sweatshirt’s Some Rap Songs is morphing into Some Rap Tour. Today, the rapper announced he is embarking on the A Tour Starring Earl Sweatshirt & Friends in March, featuring MIKE, BbyMutha, Na-Kel Smith, LIV.E and Black Noi$e. In addition to the tour announcement, Sweatshirt also released a short film, Nowhere Nobody, directed by Naima Ramos-Chapman and Terence Nance (HBO’s Random Acts of Flyness). Over eight surreal minutes, the audience is introduced to Sweatshirt, who plays a basketball coach who uncovers a man wrapped in ivy — among, predictably, given its surrealist premise, many other things.

In a January profile with Pitchfork, Earl revealed that Some Rap Songs fulfilled his album requirement at Columbia.

“Figuring out how you can be radical from within the system breaks your head,” Earl said. “That’s where I’m really at: that frustrating-ass place. And this is the best attempt I got. Only so much can happen above ground…I’m excited to be free because then I can do riskier shit.”

Below are the dates for Earl’s A Tour Starring Earl Sweatshirt & Friends.

March 23 – New Orleans, LA @ BUKU Festival

March 25 – Charlotte, NC @ Underground

March 26 – Washington, DC @ Fillmore

March 28 – Baltimore, MD @ Sound Stage

March 29 – Philadelphia, PA @ TLA

March 30 – New York, NY @ Irving Plaza

March 31 – Providence, RI @ Fete

April 2 – Boston, MA @ Paradise Rock Club

April 4 – Montreal, QB @ Corona Theatre

April 5 – Toronto, ON @ The Phoenix

April 7 – Detroit, MI @ Saint Andrew’s Hall

April 9 – Minneapolis, MN @ Cabooze

April 10 – Lawrence, KS @ The Granada

April 11 – Denver, CO @ Cervantes Masterpiece

April 14 – Seattle, WA @ Showbox

April 15 – Vancouver, BC @ Commodore Ballroom

April 16 – Portland, OR @ Crystal Ballroom

April 18 – Sacramento, CA @ Ace of Spades

April 19 – San Francisco, CA @ Regency Ballroom

April 20 – Santa Cruz, CA @ The Catalyst

April 21 – San Luis Obispo @ The Fremont Theater

April 23 – Pomona, CA @ Glass House

April 24 – Los Angeles, CA @ The Novo

April 26 – Las Vegas, NV @ Vinyl

April 27 – San Diego, CA @ SOMA

April 28 – Phoenix, AZ @ Club Red

May 1 – Austin, TX @ Emo’s

May 2 – Dallas, TX @ Canton Hall

May 4 – Houston, TX @ Warehouse Live Ballroom

May 5 – Birmingham, AL @ Saturn

May 6 – Atlanta, GA @ Masquerade (Heaven)