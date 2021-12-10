Earl Sweatshirt Previews New Album With Single ‘Tabula Rasa’

Earl Sweatshirt will release a new album, Sick, on January 14th, 2022 via Tan Cressida / Warner Records. The rapper has previewed the release with “Tabula Rasa,” a single featuring rap duo Armand Hammer.

The single is accompanied by a music video directed by Josh, which was filmed during the recording process in one shot.

“Sick is my humble offering of 10 songs recorded in the wake of the worldwide coronavirus pandemic and its subsequent lockdowns,” Earl Sweatshirt said in a statement. “Before the virus I had been working on an album I named after a book I used to read with my mother (The People Could Fly). Once the lockdowns hit, people couldn’t fly anymore. A wise man said art imitates life. People were sick. The People were angry and isolated and restless. I leaned into the chaos cause it was apparent that it wasn’t going anywhere. These songs are what happened when I would come up for air.”

Sweatshirt has not announced the track listing for Sick, but presumably it will feature his recent song “2010.” The track, produced by Black Noi$e, was accompanied by an intimate music video directed by Ryosuke Tanzawa when it dropped in November.

The Los Angeles rapper’s last solo release was Feet of Clay in 2019. He offered an expanded edition of the EP last year, featuring two additional tracks. Since then he has appeared on numerous other tracks, including Armand Hammer’s “Falling Out the Sky,” the Alchemist’s “Nobles” and “Loose Change,” Boldy James’ “Photographic Memories,” and Wiki’s “All I Need.”