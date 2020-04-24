 Earl Sweatshirt Drops New Song 'Whole World' With Alchemist, Maxo - Rolling Stone
Earl Sweatshirt Gets Existential With Alchemist, Maxo on New Song ‘Whole World’

Track will be one of two new cuts on vinyl deluxe edition of rapper’s 2019 EP Feet of Clay

Jon Blistein

Earl Sweatshirt shared a new song this week, “Whole World,” featuring production from the Alchemist and a verse from Los Angeles MC Maxo. The cut will appear on the upcoming vinyl deluxe edition of Earl’s 2019 EP Feet of Clay.

“Whole World” boasts a brooding and hypnotic Alchemist beat that provides the perfect canvas for Earl and Maxo to get existential with their bars and wordplay. “Angels sitting on my dome, had to recognize,” Maxo spits, “All the feelings I disguise, it’s there when I bleed/Eyes to my feet, can’t stand what I see.” Later, Earl raps, “Caskets and cradles to the grave and back again/Thanks to the source of creation/The match fixed like a batch of fresh lemonade/They still couldn’t fade us.”

“Whole World” is one of two new songs produced by Alchemist that will appear on the Feet of Clay deluxe edition. The new version of the EP will be printed on black vinyl and a limited edition tan-colored version. The record will arrive June 26th.

