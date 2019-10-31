 Earl Sweatshirt Preps Surprise EP ‘Feet of Clay’ – Rolling Stone
Earl Sweatshirt Plots Surprise New EP ‘Feet of Clay’

Seven-track project follows rapper’s 2018 album, Some Rap Songs

Earl Sweatshirt announced a new EP, 'Feet of Clay,' that follows his 2018 album, 'Some Rap Songs.'

Earl Sweatshirt will release a new seven-track EP, Feet of Clay, Friday, November 1st, at midnight via Warner Records and the rapper’s own Tan Cressida.

Earl produced much of the EP himself, and it also features guest appearances from Haitian-American rapper Mach-Hommy and rising MC Mavi. Past Earl collaborator the Alchemist provided additional production, along with Ovrkast. Following the release of Feet of Clay, Earl will also share a video for one of the tracks, “East.”

In a statement, Earl said of the EP, “FOC is a collection of observations and feelings recorded during the death throes of a crumbling empire.”

Feet of Clay follows Earl’s 2018 album, Some Rap Songs, while in January he released a short film, Nowhere Nobody, directed by Naima Ramos-Chapman and Terence Nance. The rapper is set to perform at his old Future cohort, Tyler, the Creator’s annual Camp Flog Gnaw Carnival, taking place November 9th and 10th at Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles.

Feet of Clay Track List

1. “74”
2. “EAST”
3. “MTOMB” (produced by Alchemist)
4. “OD”
5. “EL TORO COMBO MEAL” (feat. Mavi)
6. “TISKTISK/COOKIES”
7. “4N” (feat. Mach-Hommy)

