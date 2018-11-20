Rolling Stone
Send Us a Tip
Subscribe Subscribe Issue 1321: November 2, 2018
Read Next See Danielle Bradbery, Thomas Rhett's Bittersweet 'Goodbye Summer' Video Send Us a Tip Subscribe
Home Music Music News

Earl Sweatshirt’s New Album ‘Some Rap Songs’ Will Be ‘Closure’ After the Death of His Father

The young rapper just dropped “The Mint,” the second single from his new album ‘Some Rap Songs,’ which comes out on November 30

By

Charles Holmes's Most Recent Stories

View All
Earl Sweatshirt performing in Los Angeles, Nov. 13, 2016.

Earl Sweatshirt performing in Los Angeles, Nov. 13, 2016.

Wes And Alex/Variety/Shutterstock

Earl Sweatshirt has revealed the title, artwork and release date for his third studio album. Some Rap Songs drops on November 30th and, according to a press release, the album will partially deal with the death of Earl’s father, poet laureate Keorapetse Kgositsile. Sweatshirt was supposed to visit Keorapetse to reconcile a month before his passing.

“Me and my dad had a relationship that’s not uncommon for people to have with their fathers, which is a non-perfect one,” Earl wrote. “Talking to him is symbolic and non-symbolic, but it’s literally closure for my childhood. Not getting to have that moment left me to figure out a lot with my damn self.”

Along with the album announcement, Earl dropped the second song off the project, “The Mint,” featuring Navy Blue and produced by Black Noi$e. Succinct and off-kilter, “The Mint” is Earl at his most abstract. Fleeting moments deal with a year of existential crisis (“Two years I’ve been missin’, livin’ life”) and time spent battling his demons (“Bumpin’ shoulders with the devil in disguise”). It’s a confusing and compelling story of survival. “In terms of the lineage of all the shit that I’ve done, niggas have really really grown up with me. I’m a surviving child star,” Earl admits.

He’s not wrong.

In This Article: Earl Sweatshirt, Hip Hop

Show Comments

Newswire

Powered by
Close comments

Add a comment

Rolling Stone
Subscribe Now Issue 1321: November 2, 2018
PMC

© 2018 Penske Media Corporation

ad