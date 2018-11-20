Earl Sweatshirt’s New Album ‘Some Rap Songs’ Will Be ‘Closure’ After the Death of His Father

Earl Sweatshirt has revealed the title, artwork and release date for his third studio album. Some Rap Songs drops on November 30th and, according to a press release, the album will partially deal with the death of Earl’s father, poet laureate Keorapetse Kgositsile. Sweatshirt was supposed to visit Keorapetse to reconcile a month before his passing.

“Me and my dad had a relationship that’s not uncommon for people to have with their fathers, which is a non-perfect one,” Earl wrote. “Talking to him is symbolic and non-symbolic, but it’s literally closure for my childhood. Not getting to have that moment left me to figure out a lot with my damn self.”

Along with the album announcement, Earl dropped the second song off the project, “The Mint,” featuring Navy Blue and produced by Black Noi$e. Succinct and off-kilter, “The Mint” is Earl at his most abstract. Fleeting moments deal with a year of existential crisis (“Two years I’ve been missin’, livin’ life”) and time spent battling his demons (“Bumpin’ shoulders with the devil in disguise”). It’s a confusing and compelling story of survival. “In terms of the lineage of all the shit that I’ve done, niggas have really really grown up with me. I’m a surviving child star,” Earl admits.

He’s not wrong.