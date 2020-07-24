 Earl Sweatshirt Shares New Song 'Ghost' From Expanded 'Feet of Clay' - Rolling Stone
Rolling Stone
Earl Sweatshirt Shares New Song ‘Ghost’ From Expanded ‘Feet of Clay’

Rapper tacks two new tracks to physical edition of 2019 EP

Earl Sweatshirt dropped the expanded edition of his 2019 EP Feet of Clay Friday, and with it new song “Ghost” featuring Navy Blue.

Built around a soul sample, the Black Noi$e-produced track finds the enigmatic Sweatshirt bookending the two-minute song with a potent chorus while his guest Navy Blue delivers the central verse; Black Noi$e is also the first signee to Sweatshirt’s imprint Tan Cressida.

The expanded version of Sweatshirt’s Feet of Clay — out physically Friday on CD and limited edition vinyl following its predecessor’s digital-only release — contains the surprise EP’s original seven tracks along with “Ghost” and the previously released Alchemist-produced cut “Whole World.”

Sweatshirt produced the majority of Feet of Clay himself, with the EP featuring guest appearances from Mach-Hommy and Mavi, plus additional production from Alchemist and Ovrkast. The EP, which originally arrived November 1st, was the rapper’s follow-up to his 2018 album Some Rap Songs.

Rolling Stone
