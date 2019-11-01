Earl Sweatshirt Takes a Bizarre Hawaiian Vacation in ‘East’ Video

Earl Sweatshirt gives his Hawaiian vacation a delightfully surreal edge in the new video for “East,” a track off his latest EP, Feet of Clay.

“East” clocks in at just under two minutes and finds Earl unraveling stream-of-consciousness bars — “I lost my phone and consequently/All the feelings I caught for my GF” — over a bizarro anti-beat that’s basically just one weird loop of an accordion and strings.

The Realest Photographer Ever-directed video complements the song perfectly, as Earl casually drinks a beer, alternates between a cigarette and a blunt and spits along with the song on a beach in Hawaii. Snippets of other scenes featuring Earl and his friends are dropped on top of the main sequence, lending the clip an endearingly chaotic and low-budget feel.

Earl released Feet of Clay today, November 1st, just one day after announcing the EP. Earl produced much of the seven-track project himself, while it also features guest appearances from Mach-Hommy and Mavi, plus additional production from Alchemist and Ovrkast.

Feet of Clay follows Earl’s 2018 album, Some Rap Songs. He’s set to perform at his old Odd Future cohort, Tyler, the Creator’s annual Camp Flog Gnaw Carnival, taking place November 9th and 10th at Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles.