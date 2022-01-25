 Earl Sweatshirt Delivers Reflective Performance of '2010' on 'Fallon' - Rolling Stone
×
×

Rolling Stone

Send a Tip
Read Next Neil Young Demands Spotify Remove His Music Over 'False Information About Vaccines'
Home Music Music News

Earl Sweatshirt Delivers Introspective Performance of ‘2010’ on ‘Fallon’

“2010” was the first single released from the rapper’s latest album, Sick!

By

Reporter

Rolling Stone's Most Recent Stories

View All

Earl Sweatshirt brought his unique lyrical stylings to The Tonight Show Monday with a performance of his song, “2010.”

The cerebral track, which finds the 27-year-old reflecting on the beginnings of his career, was the first single from Earl’s latest album, Sick!, which was released earlier this month.

“Foot shook ground when I stepped on it/ I didn’t look back when I broke soil/ ‘Cause every time I did it would hurt more,” he raps.

“We’re not going to escape certain laws of science, so your ascension has to be controlled,” Earl told Rolling Stone in December when asked about his rise to fame at age 16. “It also makes a good argument for why I think when you see people enter the game around 28 to 30 years old, it feels wholly different than kids.”

Standing in front of a backdrop of medical-themed cartoons reminiscent of mid-century educational videos, the rapper’s  Tonight Show performance evoked the dominant themes of pandemic-induced paranoia and anxiety present throughout Sick!.

“Sick is my humble offering of 10 songs recorded in the wake of the worldwide coronavirus pandemic and its subsequent lockdowns,” Earl said in a press statement about the album. “Before the virus I had been working on an album I named after a book I used to read with my mother (The People Could Fly). Once the lockdowns hit, people couldn’t fly anymore. A wise man said art imitates life. People were sick. The People were angry and isolated and restless. I leaned into the chaos cause it was apparent that it wasn’t going anywhere. These songs are what happened when I would come up for air.”

Sick! marks the rappers first studio release since 2019’s Feet of Clay EP.

In This Article: Earl Sweatshirt, Late Night With Jimmy Fallon, Late-Night TV

Newswire

Powered by
Rolling Stone
Subscribe Now 1360: How Rauw Alejandro Became Reggaeton’s New Superstar
PMC

Rolling Stone is a part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2022 Rolling Stone, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

ad
Arrow Created with Sketch. Calendar Created with Sketch. Path Created with Sketch. Shape Created with Sketch. Plus Created with Sketch. minus Created with Sketch.