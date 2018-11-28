Hear Earl Sweatshirt Team With Alchemist for New Song ‘E Coli’

Earl Sweatshirt has reunited with producer Alchemist for a deceptively sinister new track, “E Coli.” The song will appear on Alchemist’s upcoming Bread EP, which arrives November 30th.

“E Coli” finds Alchemist crafting a woozy groove out of swaying strings, plodding drums and a hypnotizing vocal loop. Earl ambles over the understated beat, unspooling a characteristically vivid stream-of-consciousness verse that blends braggadocio, despair and humor with lines like, “My heart like my pen when I jot and it bleed/ My cart full of sin, when I shop it’s a spree.”

“E Coli” also arrives with a surreal – and likely not-safe-for-work – music video directed by Jason Goldwatch. The clip uses a variety of found footage, primarily a sequence that seems to be taken from an old school Power Rangers-esque show in which two heroes stop a monster from terrorizing a city. However, Goldwatch puts his own twisted spin on the sequence, remaking it so the two heroes then destroy the city themselves with some rather graphic love making.

Along with Earl, Alchemist’s Bread EP will feature guest appearances Roc Marciano, the Roots’ Black Thought, Conway and Westside Gunn. Earlier this year, Alchemist released another EP, Lunch Meat, while he also teamed with Freddie Gibbs and Curren$y for a new album, Fetti.

Also on November 30th, Earl will release his third studio album, Some Rap Songs. So far the rapper has shared two album cuts, “Nowhere2Go” and “The Mint.”