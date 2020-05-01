Eagles Reschedule ‘Hotel California’ Tour for 2021

The Eagles have rescheduled their Hotel California tour again, moving the dates to fall 2021 after previously postponing the run because of the coronavirus pandemic.

The new dates will start with two nights at the Pepsi Center in Denver, September 16th and 18th, and wrap with two nights at the Chase Center in San Francisco, October 22nd and 23rd. In between, the Eagles will play one night in Dallas, two nights in Phoenix and St. Paul, and three nights in Los Angeles.

The Eagles launched their Hotel California tour in February and were able to play shows throughout that month before COVID-19 caused them to call off the rest of their spring dates in mid-March. At the time, the Eagles rescheduled those shows for this September and October, although their decision to push them back further reflects ongoing concerns over whether or not conditions will be safe enough for live music to return in the fall.

Tickets to the original concerts will be honored at the newly scheduled shows. Those who are unable to attend can request a refund via LiveNation or the place where they originally purchased their tickets.

The Hotel California tour came about after the Eagles performed three sold-out Hotel California gigs in Las Vegas last year. The show features a full Hotel California set, with the Eagles playing alongside an orchestra and a choir, as well as a second set of the band’s greatest hits.

Hotel California 2021 Tour Dates

September 16, 2021 – Denver, CO @ Pepsi Center

September 18, 2021 – Denver, CO @ Pepsi Center

September 21, 2021 – Dallas, TX @ American Airlines Center

September 24, 2021 – Phoenix, AZ @ Talking Stick Resort Arena

September 25, 2021 – Phoenix, AZ @ Talking Stick Resort Arena

October 1, 2021 – St. Paul, MN @ Xcel Energy Center

October 2, 2021 – St. Paul, MN @ Xcel Energy Center

October 15, 2021 – Los Angeles, CA @ Forum

October 16, 2021 – Los Angeles, CA @ Forum

October 19, 2021 – Los Angeles, CA @ Forum

October 22, 2021 – San Francisco, CA @ Chase Center

October 23, 2021 – San Francisco, CA @ Chase Center