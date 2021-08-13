The Eagles’ Self-Titled Debut and ‘Desperado’ Get Deluxe Reissues

The Eagles’ Seventies albums will be receiving lavish reissue treatment by Mobile Fidelity Sound Lab, releasing them on “UltraDisc One-Step” format.

Rhino will reissue all six of the band’s records released that decade (their entire studio discography minus 2007’s Long Road Out of Eden) beginning with the first two records: 1972’s The Eagles and 1973’s Desperado. The self-titled debut arrives on August 15th, while the follow-up is out September 15th. Both are limited to 7,500 copies.

The Eagles and Desperado are packaged in deluxe box sets with foil-stamped jackets and original artwork. The UltraDisc One-Step format skips the standard three-step lacquer process — using only one — resulting in higher sound quality.

“These records are classic for a reason, and they deserve to be presented in the best possible formats,” the band’s catalogue curator, Richard F.W. Davis, said in a statement. “The MoFi process, with its purist high-fidelity approach to committing the original tapes to disc, represents a way of going beyond the standard vinyl to bring a truer experience to the listener.”

The announcement arrives days after the Eagles added a Seattle date to their rescheduled Hotel California tour, which requires proof of vaccination or a negative Covid-19 test upon entry. The band returns to the road on August 22nd for two nights at New York City’s Madison Square Garden.