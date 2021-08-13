 The Eagles' Self-Titled Debut and 'Desperado' to Be Reissued - Rolling Stone
The Eagles’ Self-Titled Debut and ‘Desperado’ Get Deluxe Reissues

All six of the band’s Seventies albums will reissued by Mobile Fidelity Sound Lab

Angie Martoccio

the eagles reissue first two albums

The Eagles in 1972.

Henry Diltz/Getty Images

The Eagles’ Seventies albums will be receiving lavish reissue treatment by Mobile Fidelity Sound Lab, releasing them on “UltraDisc One-Step” format.

Rhino will reissue all six of the band’s records released that decade (their entire studio discography minus 2007’s Long Road Out of Eden) beginning with the first two records: 1972’s The Eagles and 1973’s Desperado. The self-titled debut arrives on August 15th, while the follow-up is out September 15th. Both are limited to 7,500 copies.

The Eagles and Desperado are packaged in deluxe box sets with foil-stamped jackets and original artwork. The UltraDisc One-Step format skips the standard three-step lacquer process — using only one — resulting in higher sound quality.

“These records are classic for a reason, and they deserve to be presented in the best possible formats,” the band’s catalogue curator, Richard F.W. Davis, said in a statement. “The MoFi process, with its purist high-fidelity approach to committing the original tapes to disc, represents a way of going beyond the standard vinyl to bring a truer experience to the listener.”

The announcement arrives days after the Eagles added a Seattle date to their rescheduled Hotel California tour, which requires proof of vaccination or a negative Covid-19 test upon entry. The band returns to the road on August 22nd for two nights at New York City’s Madison Square Garden.

