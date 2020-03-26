Eagles Postpone ‘Hotel California’ Tour Due to Coronavirus

The Eagles have postponed the rest of their 2020 tour dates until the fall due to the coronavirus outbreak.

The band has been playing their 1976 LP Hotel California (along with a long set of hits) at American arenas since early February. Their most recent gig took place March 7th at the Toyota Center in Houston, Texas.

The newly scheduled run will kick off with two nights in Denver, Colorado, September 18th and 19th, and wrap with two nights in Phoenix, Arizona, October 24th and 25th. The run will also include multiple night in Los Angeles, San Francisco and St. Paul, plus one gig in Dallas. Tickets to the original shows will be honored at the rescheduled dates.

The Eagles join Pearl Jam, Bob Weir and the Wolf Brothers, Kenny Chesney and Michael Buble, along with many major music events (including Coachella, SXSW, Stagecoach and the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame induction ceremony) in postponing or canceling events due to the virus. These postponements — and the many others surely to follow — have sent Live Nation’s stock plummeting and threaten to cost the music industry billions of dollars.

Eagles Rescheduled Tour Dates

September 18 – Denver, CO @ Pepsi Center

September 19 – Denver, CO @ Pepsi Center

September 25 – Los Angeles, CA @ Forum

September 26 – Los Angeles, CA @ Forum

September 29 – Los Angeles, CA @ Forum

October 2 – San Francisco, CA @ Chase Center

October 3 – San Francisco, CA @ Chase Center

October 16 – St. Paul, MN @ Xcel Energy Center

October 17 – St. Paul, MN @ Xcel Energy Center

October 21 – Dallas, TX @ American Airlines Center

October 24 – Phoenix, AZ @ Talking Stick Resort Arena

October 25 – Phoenix, AZ @ Talking Stick Resort Arena