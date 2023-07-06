Eagles to Make a ‘Long Goodbye’ With Farewell Tour

The long run is coming to an end as the Eagles have announced the first set of arenas for The Long Goodbye “official farewell tour,” beginning in September.

“The Eagles have had a miraculous 52-year odyssey, performing for people all over the globe; keeping the music alive in the face of tragic losses, upheavals and setbacks of many kinds,” the band said in a statement Thursday.

“Credit and thanks go to our longtime management team, our dedicated road crew, and our exceptional backup musicians for providing skilled and steadfast support, throughout these many years. We know how fortunate we are, and we are truly grateful. Our long run has lasted far longer than any of us ever dreamed. But, everything has its time, and the time has come for us to close the circle.”

The current Eagles — Don Henley, Joe Walsh, Timothy B. Schmit, with Vince Gill and Deacon Frey, apparently back in the fray after leaving his late father’s group in 2022 — revealed the first 12 arenas they’ll visit on the farewell tour, which begins Sept. 7 at New York’s Madison Square Garden.

While only one show is listed per venue, the band “will perform as many shows in each market as their audience demands.”

“The official farewell tour is currently in the planning stages. We want to give all our fans a chance to see us on this final round,” the Eagles added.

“So, scheduling information will be released as dates are set. The difficulties of booking venues for multiple nights may require us to return to certain cities, depending on demand. But, we hope to see as many of you as we can, before we finish up. Most importantly, we thank you from the bottom of our hearts for embracing this band and its music. At the end of the day, you are the reason we have been able to carry on for over five decades.”

Steely Dan will serve as the opening act on the Long Goodbye, which is expected to continue into 2025. Presale tickets for all announced shows go on sale beginning Wednesday, July 12, with a general on-sale to follow on July 14th.

"This is our swan song, but the music goes on and on," the band wrote.

Eagles’ The Long Goodbye Farewell Tour

September 7 – New York, NY @ Madison Square Garden

September 11 – Boston, MA @ TD Garden

September 16 – Newark, NJ @ Prudential Center

September 20 – Belmont Park, NY @ UBS Arena

October 5 – Denver, CO @ Ball Arena

October 9 – Indianapolis, IN @ Gainbridge Fieldhouse

October 13 – Detroit, MI @ Little Caesars Arena

October 17 – Cleveland, OH @ Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse

November 2 – Atlanta, GA @ State Farm Arena

November 7 – Charlotte, NC @ Spectrum Center

November 9 – Raleigh, NC @ PNC Arena

November 14 – Lexington, KY @ Rupp Arena

November 17 – St. Paul, MN @ Xcel Energy Center