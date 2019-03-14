Hear Eagles Guitarist Don Felder’s Fiery Song With Sammy Hagar, Bob Weir

Former Eagles guitarist Don Felder has teamed with Sammy Hagar, Joe Satriani and Bob Weir for a new song, “Rock You.” The track will appear on Felder’s forthcoming album, American Rock ‘n’ Roll, out April 5th via BMG.

“Rock You” is a heavy-hitting anthem built around crunchy guitar chords and highlighted by a scorching Satriani solo. Felder and Hagar share lead vocals, while Weir adds his voice to the chorus. The track also arrives with a lyric video filled with footage of Felder and his band performing live.

Felder told Rolling Stone that he flew up to Hagar’s studio outside San Francisco to record vocals for “Rock You,” kicking off a fortuitous series of events. “Just as we were finishing, Joe Satriani came walking in,” Felder recalled. “I said ‘Joe, grab a guitar and let’s figure out some guitar parts together.’ Joe and I plugged and sat in the control room and had a blast writing and arranging the guitar parts together. Just as we were finishing the guitars, Bob Weir came strolling down the hall and I asked him to sing on the chorus with us. It just all fell together and was so much fun to work with Sammy, Joe and Bob on this track. It totally rocks!”

“Rock You” marks the second offering from American Rock ‘n’ Roll, following the title track, which was released in January. American Rock ‘n’ Roll follows Felder’s 2012 album, Road to Forever, and will feature contributions from Slash, Mick Fleetwood, the Red Hot Chili Peppers’ Chad Smith, Peter Frampton and Richie Sambora.

Felder will kick off a North American tour in support of American Rock ‘n’ Roll on March 16th at the Gallo Center for the Arts in Modesto, California.