Eagles Bassist Timothy B. Schmit Embraces MeToo Movement in New Song ‘Cross That Line’

Eagles bassist Timothy B. Schmit has released a new song, “Cross That Line,” that addresses the MeToo Movement along with the narcissism of President Trump.

The first verse addresses a Harvey Weinstein-like “movie king” that uses his position to take advantage of young actresses. “He made promises of money and fame,” Schmit sings. “As he pulled down that blind/Then it finally happened, he met his match and he crossed that line.” The song then moves onto Trump. “He’s got a giant ego that barely fits,” he sings. “In his house all painted white/He don’t listen to no one ‘Cuz he is always right.”

“I’ve had this song in my back pocket for almost a year now, and I’m not sure why I’ve waited so long to release it,” Schmit tells Rolling Stone in a statement. “Then it became clear to me about two weeks ago that now is, indeed, the time. There is nothing else I can say about this piece other than… the song speaks for itself.”

“Cross That Line” was written by Schmit and feature Smokey Hormel on guitar, Herman Matthews on drums and Greg Leisz on steel guitar. Schmit plays bass himself and his children (Jeddrah Leiterding, Owen Schmit and Ben Schmit) are part of a large chorus that provide backing vocals.

Schmit was supposed to spend much of 2020 on the road with the Eagles, but their Hotel California tour was suspended in March due to the pandemic. They have rescheduled the shows for the summer and fall of 2021 beginning with two gigs at Wembley Stadium.