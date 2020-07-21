 The Eagles Play 'All Night Long' at Final Show Before Split: Watch - Rolling Stone
×
Rolling Stone
Send Us a Tip
Subscribe 1341: American Uprising
Read Next Dave Mason Remakes 'Feelin' Alright' With Sammy Hagar, Mick Fleetwood and the Doobie Brothers Send Us a Tip Subscribe
Home Music Music News

Flashback: The Eagles Play ‘All Night Long’ at Final Show Before 1980 Split

This is the last song that the Eagles played together before their ‘Hell Freezes Over’ reunion tour of 1994

By
Andy Greene

Reporter

Andy Greene's Most Recent Stories

View All

Forty years ago this month, the Eagles wrapped up their 1980 tour with a show at the Long Beach Arena where they got into such a nasty before showtime that it spilled out onto the stage. The gig ended with Joe Walsh’s “All Night Long,” which you can hear right here. It was the last time that they played together until the start of the Hell Freezes Over tour 14 years later.

The Long Beach concert was the culmination of a long world tour in support of The Long Run, an album that took 18 agonizing months to complete. The band was fried by this point and tensions were running very high. Making matters worse, guitarist Don Felder objected to the band’s plan to use the Long Beach show as a fundraising event for California senator Alan Cranston. Felder was initially cordial when he met the senator’s wife, Norma Cranston, backstage and said, “Nice to meet you.” But when she walked away, he couldn’t resist muttering, “I guess.”

Glenn Frey heard this and they got into a heated fight with him shortly before the show began. “We walked onstage, and he came over while we were playing ‘The Best of My Love’ and said: ‘Fuck you. I’m gonna kick your ass when we get off the stage,'” Felder wrote in his 2008 memoir Heaven and Hell: My Life in the Eagles. “Neither of us really wanted to be there that night, and for me it was one gig too many.”

Related

Ringo Starr Turns 80 with Beatle Classics and Black Lives Matter
Ringo Starr Celebrates His 80th Birthday with Peace, Love, and Black Lives Matter
Watch Joe Walsh, Roy Orbison III Perform 'Rocky Mountain Way'

Related

oscar snubs
Oscars 2020 Nominations: 12 Biggest Snubs
The Ultimate Mother's Day Playlist

“As the night progressed, we both grew angrier and began hissing at each other under our breath,” he continues. “The sound technicians feared the audience might hear our outbursts, so they lowered Glenn’s microphone until he had to sing. He approached me after every song to rant, rave, curse — and let me know how many songs remained before our fight.”

After the gig, Felder smashed an acoustic guitar to pieces against a concrete column in full view of Frey and the Cranstons. “Within a few days, I’d cooled down,” Felder wrote. “The phone rang. It was our producer, Bill Szymczyk. ‘What’s the schedule for the band?’ I asked. A small silence fell. ‘There is no band at this time,’ he said. It was 1980, and the Eagles were history.”

The Eagles reformed in 1994, but old tensions with Felder remained, and he left the band in 2001. They’ve communicated only through lawyers and nasty comments in the press since that time. Senator Cranston, meanwhile, defeated his Republican opponent in the 1980 election by an overwhelming margin of 1.7 million votes. Whatever money he generated from the concert that night, he surely could have done without. But he does get to go down in history as the guy who inadvertently broke up the Eagles.

In This Article: Don Felder, Glenn Frey, Joe Walsh, The Eagles

Newswire

Powered by
Rolling Stone
Subscribe Now 1341: American Uprising
PMC

© 2020 Penske Media Corporation

ad
Arrow Created with Sketch. Calendar Created with Sketch. Path Created with Sketch. Shape Created with Sketch. Plus Created with Sketch. minus Created with Sketch.