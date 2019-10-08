Eagles Plot 2020 ‘Hotel California’ Tour

The Eagles will play their classic 1976 album Hotel California in its entirety during a 2020 North American tour.

The run kicks off with a two-night stand at the State Farm Arena in Atlanta, Georgia, February 7th and 8th. The band will then play two shows each in New York City, Dallas, Houston and San Francisco before wrapping April 17th and 18th at the Forum in Los Angeles.

Tickets for all shows will go on sale October 18th at 10 a.m. local time via Ticketmaster. American Express cardholders will have access to pre-sale tickets from October 14th at 10 a.m. through October 7th at 10 p.m. local time. Complete information is available on the Eagles’ website.

The 2020 tour comes after the Eagles performed three sold-out Hotel California gigs in Las Vegas last month, marking the first time they’ve ever performed the album live in its entirety. The performance featured the Eagles current lineup — Don Henley, Joe Walsh and Timothy B. Schmit with Deacon Frey and Vince Gill — alongside a 46-piece orchestra and a 22-voice choir.

Along with the three Vegas shows, the Eagles embarked on a European and U.K. run in May. The group’s current lineup, with Gill and Deacon Frey, came together in 2017, one year after Glenn Frey’s death.

Released in 1976, Hotel California has become the Eagles’ definitive LP and the third best-selling album of all time in the United States. Along with spawning two Number One hits — “Hotel California” and “New Kid in Town” — and the LP’s title track earned a Grammy in 1977 for Record of the Year.

Eagles 2020 Tour Dates

February 7 – Atlanta, GA @ State Farm Arena

February 8 – Atlanta, GA @ State Farm Arena

February 14 – New York, NY @ Madison Square Garden

February 15 – New York, NY @ Madison Square Garden

February 29 – Dallas, TX @ American Airlines Arena

March 1 – Dallas, TX @ American Airlines Arena

March 6 – Houston, TX @ Toyota Center

March 7 – Houston, TX @ Toyota Center

April 11 – San Francisco, CA @ Chase Center

April 12 – San Francisco, CA @ Chase Center

April 17 – Inglewood, CA @ The Forum

April 18 – Inglewood, CA @ The Forum