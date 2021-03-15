E-40, Joyner Lucas Team Up for ‘I Stand on That’ Video

E-40 has released the music video for “I Stand on That,” featuring Joyner Lucas and T.I.

Directed by Jae Synth, the visual captures each rapper in a different garage space in their respective cities, trading off their word-laden verses about their core values and overcoming adversity. (T.I. makes sure to shout out the Bay Area rapper’s own influence on his career: “I grew up on game from Too $hort and E-40/A triple OG and just ’bout to be 40.”) Near the end of the clip, E-40 busts out some dance moves that call back to his Verzuz battle against Too $hort, which drew over three million viewers on Instagram Live this past December.

The same week as the Verzuz battle, E-40 released his new studio album Terms and Conditions as part of a bundle package with Too $hort’s Ain’t Gone Do It. Along with “I Stand on That,” the album features collaborations with G-Eazy (with whom he previously collaborated on “West Coast”), Freddie Gibbs, Brent Faiyaz, Drakeo the Ruler, Gashi, Larry June, Symba and more. Last September, E-40 also teamed up with fellow Bay Area native Fantastic Negrito for the song “Searching for Captain Save a Hoe,” an update on E-40’s 1993 single “Captain Save a Hoe.”