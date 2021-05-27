Dwayne Johnson, Emily Blunt Take Action-Packed River Adventure in Disney’s ‘Jungle Cruise’ Trailer

Disney has released a new trailer for Jungle Cruise, a swashbuckling action-adventure film based on the company’s theme park ride of the same name.

Emily Blunt stars as Dr. Lily Houghton, an intrepid British researcher who is joined by a scientist (Édgar Ramirez) and her brother (Jack Whitehall) in searching for a mythical magic tree within the jungle. Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson plays Frank, their stubborn boat skipper, guiding the group through all sorts of deadly river obstacles in a rundown barge. (Think the Millennium Falcon, but on water!)

Their quest encounters all kinds of explosions, skeletons, deep-water dives, and more, including — in what might be the trailer’s most unexpected moment — a submarine driver played by Jesse Plemons firing a torpedo at the heroes and yelling “Hallöchen!” in a German accent.

Jungle Cruise also stars Paul Giamatti as Nilo, Andy Nyman as Sir James Hobbs-Coddington, Quim Gutiérrez as Melchor, Dani Rovira as Sancho, and Veronica Falcón as Trader Sam. The film is directed by Jaume Collet-Serra, from a screenplay written by Michael Green, Glenn Ficarra, and John Requa, and will be released in U.S. theaters and on Disney+ with Premier Access on July 30th, after being delayed due to the Covid-19 pandemic.