 Dvsn, Ty Dolla $ign Preview Album With New 'Memories' Video - Rolling Stone
×
×

Rolling Stone

Send a Tip
Read Next The 'Singing Boss': Opening Statements in R. Kelly Trial Clash Over Racketeering Charge
Home Music Music News

Dvsn, Ty Dolla $ign Preview Album With New ‘Memories’ Video

Cheers to the Best Memories will arrive on Friday

By

Reporter

Althea Legaspi's Most Recent Stories

View All

Dvsn and Ty Dolla $ign have dropped the video for their new single “Memories.” The track will appear on their collaborative album, Cheers to the Best Memories, which arrives on Friday via OVO Sound.

The video’s aesthetic mirrors the retro vibes of the song, which reworks a sample of Silk’s song “Freak Me.” In the visual the guys are in a night club hanging out and performing the vocoder-laden song. The grainy retro-style footage features women moving to the grooves in the flirty clip. “I want to make some memories tonight,” they sing.

“Memories” follows their previously released Cheers to the Best Memories song “I Believed It,” which features the late Mac Miller.

Dvsn, comprising singer Daniel Daley and producer Nineteen85, released their third album, A Muse in Her Feelings, in April 2020, which included “Dangerous City” featuring Ty Dolla $ign and Buju Banton. Ty Dolla $ign’s Featuring Ty Dolla $ign arrived last fall. Ty Dolla $ign also recently teamed up with Swedish House Mafia for “Lifetime,” which also features 070 Shake, and he’s slated to appear on Diane Warren’s debut album, The Cave Sessions, Vol. 1, which arrives on August 27th.

In This Article: Dvsn, Ty Dolla $ign

Newswire

Powered by
Rolling Stone
Subscribe Now 1353: Billie Eilish and the Pursuit of Happiness
PMC

© 2021 Penske Media Corporation

ad
Arrow Created with Sketch. Calendar Created with Sketch. Path Created with Sketch. Shape Created with Sketch. Plus Created with Sketch. minus Created with Sketch.