Dvsn Goes Hella ‘Toxic’ on Jay-Z-Sampling ‘If I Get Caught’

Dvsn have a lot of love to go around — and the Canadian R&B duo is sharing their celebration of polyamory on their unabashedly candid new single, “If I Get Caught.” The track features a sample of Jay-Z’s “Song Cry,” and it also comes with a stamp of approval from Hov himself.

“If I get caught cheating, that don’t mean I don’t love you,” the duo says on the song’s pleading chorus. “Don’t let one mistake take all this away.”

Dvsn — comprised of Daniel Daley and Nineteen85 — teased the track last week, describing it as one of the “most honest anthems.” Daley described the track as the first chapter of the pair’s “next era.”

“What’s said in this has never been said like this but we felt it needed to be,” the duo wrote on Instagram, alongside a clip of the video. The group also shared the single’s artwork, which sees Daley being held back by four different women as he tries to get away. “The anthem we all needed,” he captioned the post.

Dvsn also shared a screenshot of a text conversation with Jay-Z, asking for approval to sample “Song Cry.”

“I didn’t think one could make a song more toxic than Song Cry,” the “99 Problems” rapper wrote. “I stand corrected.” (Don’t worry, Beyhive. A Lemonade: Pt. 2 isn’t imminent. Jay-Z clarified that he wanted the suggestive song to come with a disclaimer: “This song is wrong! Haaaaa.”)

To top off the single’s promotion, Dvsn hosted a discussion about “open monogamy” with sex therapist Dr. Tammy Nelson and serial non-monogamist Nick Cannon, well-known for having multiple children with multiple partners.

The song marks Dvsn’s first new music since releasing the collaborative mixtape Cheers to the Best Memories with Ty Dolla $ign in August 2021. It featured singles including “I Believed It” with Mac Miller, “Somebody That You Don’t Know” with Rauw Alejandro, and “Can’t Tell” with YG. Dvsn also released the album Amusing Her Feelings earlier that year.

“I think that we always have a certain amount of honesty that we always want to keep with the records, and not worrying about what the politically correct way to say something is, and just saying it as real as we feel it,” Daley told Rolling Stone last year. “But I think, for the most part, we just wanted to go in and make dope music. I mean, even with our Dvsn debut, when we did that, I didn’t even realize how much sex was on that project until it was done. Until it was out and people were like, oh my God, it’s just such a sexy album.”