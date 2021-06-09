Durand Jones & the Indications Release ‘Love Will Work It Out’

Durand Jones & the Indications have released their new song “Love Will Work It Out,” alongside a video of the band performing the new track.

“For months into the pandemic and the racial/political chaos that ensued, we found it hard to write. The biggest creative dry spell we’d experienced in a decade,” the band wrote in a statement. “The constant barrage of horrible news felt overwhelming, and songs just seemed inadequate in response to police murdering people in broad daylight. Songs felt inadequate in the face of a virus that decimated communities and kept us apart from our loved ones.”

They continued: “We marched, protested, cried, wiped down our groceries, stopped wiping down our groceries, unplugged, breathed, replugged, reengaged. And when music finally flowed, the first song we wrote together was ‘Love Will Work It Out.’ Because conflict and confrontation require bravery, and so does keeping the faith in the goodness of one another. It’s a big part of what so many people are fighting for — the benefit of the doubt, the ability to be seen as whole, the space to love and trust. It’s been a tough year, but we’ve come out the other side steady and hopeful.”

“Love Will Work It Out” will be featured on Durand Jones & the Indications’ new album Private Space, out July 30th via Dead Oceans in association with Colemine Records. The band also announced that, in addition to their previously scheduled tour dates with Big Crown Records group 79.5, they’ll be performing with My Morning Jacket on several new dates in Santa Barbara, Seattle, and more this fall. The band also announced a new show in Hershey, Pennslyvania, and festival sets at Austin City Limits, Suwanee Hulaween, and the California Roots Festival.

Durand Jones & the Indications 2021-2022 Tour Dates

September 4 – Hershey, PA @ Harrisburg University At The Englewood*

September 7 – Boston, MA @ Paradise Rock Club w/ 79.5

September 8 – Philadelphia, PA @ Union Transfer w/ 79.5

September 10 – Brooklyn, NY @ Brooklyn Steel w/ 79.5

September 11 – Washington DC @ 9:30 Club w/ 79.5

September 13 – Chicago, IL @ Vic Theatre w/ 79.5

September 14 – Minneapolis, MN @ Fine Line w/ 79.5

September 16 – Denver, CO @ Gothic Theater w/ 79.5

September 17 – Salt Lake City, UT @ The Commonwealth Room w/ 79.5

September 20 – San Diego, CA @ Soma w/ 79.5

September 21 – Los Angeles, CA @ Hollywood Palladium w/ 79.5

September 22 – Los Angeles, CA @ Hollywood Palladium w/ 79.5

September 23 – Santa Barbara, CA @ Santa Barbara Bowl w/ My Morning Jacket*

September 24 – Dana Point, CA @ Ohana Fest

September 25 – Berkeley, CA @ Greek Theatre at UC Berkeley w/ My Morning Jacket*

September 28 – Troutdale, OR @ Edgefield w/ My Morning Jacket*

September 29 – Spokane, WA @ Spokane Pavilion at Riverfront w/ My Morning Jacket*

October 1 – Seattle, WA @ Paramount Theater w/ My Morning Jacket*

October 2 – Seattle, WA @ Paramount Theater w/ My Morning Jacket*

October 3 – Bend, OR @ Les Schwab Ampitheater w/ My Morning Jacket*

October 8 – Austin, TX @ Austin City Limits Music Festival*

October 28 – Sun. Oct. 31 – Live Oak, FL @ Suwanee Hulaween*

May 22, 2022 – Monterey, CA @ California Roots Festival*

*new dates