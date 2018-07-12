Duran Duran’s Simon Le Bon Denies Sexual Misconduct Allegation

Duran Duran‘s Simon Le Bon has responded to an accusation of alleged sexual assault. The singer has been accused of grabbing a woman’s genitalia during an autograph signing in Los Angeles in 1995, Detroit Free Press reports. Le Bon has denied the allegations.

The alleged victim Shereen Hariri claims that in 1995, she was working at the Wherehouse record store in Los Angeles when Duran Duran had an autograph signing event. She claims he touched her buttocks and rubbed her genitals while hundreds of fans attended the event and the press took photos. “I was afraid to move, afraid of the consequences, and enraged that he knew he could do such a thing in front of cameras. It was so smug, so self-assured, so unbelievably brazen,” she said.

Hariri has not filed a lawsuit and claims she does not want money. (According to her attorney Sarah Prescott, the statute of limitations for assault cases precludes her from filing a suit.) Hariri says she wants Le Bon to admit to the assault and was prompted to come forward following the release of the 2016 Access Hollywood tape where Donald Trump is heard bragging that his fame allowed him to grab women “by the pussy.”

“I decided that time’s up. I’m not holding this secret anymore. I want everyone to know what this man did to me,” Hariri said in a statement via the Free Press. ” … I hope he comes clean publicly. I hope he make amends to his wife and daughters. … I hope his daughters live in a better world than the one he created — and mine does too. I hope none of them are grabbed by the pussy by a powerful man just because he can.” She concluded, “If he wants to make amends to me, I am open to it. But I am stopping the silence. #TimesUp.”

The parties were reportedly going to meet for a sit-down and had been negotiating to do so “for months,” but Prescott told the Free Press that Le Bon changed his mind.

“I have read the statement which Ms. Hariri posted yesterday on Facebook about a record signing 23 years ago at Wherehouse in L.A.,” Le Bon posted via Duran Duran’s official Facebook page. “The behavior that Ms Hariri has accused me of, would have been just as inappropriate and unacceptable to me then as it is today. But the allegation is simply untrue.

“When Ms. Hariri first contacted me about her claim months ago, I proposed meeting with her in person so I could set the record straight. Instead, she has decided to pursue this publicly,” he continued. “I have always been one who can admit to my mistakes and apologize for my failings. But I cannot apologize for something I did not do.” A rep for the band referred Rolling Stone to Le Bon’s Facebook statement.