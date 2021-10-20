Duran Duran and Tove Lo ‘Give It All Up’ for You on New Song

Duran Duran and Tove Lo have teamed up for new single “Give It All Up.” The song appears on the band’s 15th album, Future Past, which arrives on Friday.

Tove Lo’s pretty vocal runs intermingle with Simon Le Bon’s emotive delivery on the pulsating “Give It All Up.” “Anyway lover what you think I’m gonna do?/When it’s all over I give it all up for you giving up believing giving up completely for you,” they sing on the chorus. “Ooh yeah, I give it all up for you.”

“It was such an honor for me to join these legends on this amazing album and tune. Getting to sing along to Simon’s voice was pretty surreal,” Tove Lo said in a statement. “I’m also a big fan of Erol Alkan so I was very excited when I heard he was producing the track! It’s that kind of emotional song that keeps building in desperation and energy so you wanna dance and cry to it. My favorite kind!”

“Give It All Up” follows the release of Duran Duran’s “Anniversary” video and previously shared LP tracks “Invisible,” “More Joy” (featuring the Japanese rock band Chai and Blur’s Graham Coxon), and “Tonight United” (with disco legend Giorgio Moroder).

On Thursday, Duran Duran will participate in a special ticketed livestream event via Dreamstage. It will include a live Q&A, as well as the premiere of a new half-hour documentary Double Take about the making of the “Anniversary” music video.