See Duran Duran Bring ‘Tonight United’ to ‘Late Late Show’

Rock Hall nominees Duran Duran appeared on Wednesday’s Late Late Show to deliver a celebratory rendition of “Tonight United” from their 2021 LP Future Past.

The performance was a preview of sorts for the band’s upcoming U.S. tour with Nile Rodgers and Chic, which kicks off this August, including stops at New York’s Madison Square Garden and a three-night stand at Los Angeles’ Hollywood Bowl.

The new wave legends — vocalist Simon Le Bon, keyboardist Nick Rhodes, guitarist Andy Taylor, bassist John Taylor, drummer Roger Taylor, as well as former guitarist Warren Cuccurullo — are among the nominees for the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame’s Class of 2022, a field that also includes Eminem, Lionel Richie, Beck, A Tribe Called Quest, and Pat Benatar (but not Dolly Parton).

“This distinction is due in large part to the fact that we have an army of fans around the world who have unwaveringly supported us for the past four decades,” Le Bon previously said of the potential honor.

Future Past, Duran Duran’s 15th studio album, arrived in October 2021, a year that also marked the band’s 40th anniversary together.