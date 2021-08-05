Hear Duran Duran Team Up With CHAI, Graham Coxon for New Single ‘More Joy’

Duran Duran has released a new single, “More Joy,” featuring a guest appearance from Japanese rock band CHAI. The song will appear on the band’s upcoming 15th studio album Future Past, out October 22nd via Tape Modern for EMG.

“More Joy” also features a contribution from Blur guitarist Graham Coxon. “The song ‘More Joy’ was born out of a crazy jam with Duran Duran, Graham Coxon and [producer] Erol Alkan,” keyboardist Nick Rhodes said in a statement. “It was such an unusual piece we weren’t quite sure if it would fit in at first. It reminded me of one of those retro Japanese video games, which I always found quite uplifting. We came up with the chant ‘more joy’ early on, and that became the key to the rest of the track.”

He added, “We all agreed that it would sound really great with Japanese female voices on it, and that’s when Simon had the inspired idea to ask CHAI if they would possibly collaborate with us. To our joy they agreed, and the result most certainly brought an incredible new energy to the song. They are so special!”

Frontman Simon Le Bon had the idea to enlist CHAI for the collaboration. “Nick suggested some girlish voices on ‘More Joy’ and I knew exactly where to find them — CHAI, post- modern, all-girl Japanese punk band, whose energy and pure sense of fun might actually blow your ears off,” Le Bon said. “We are honored to have them sprinkle their pink neon magic spikey dust onto our song.”

Duran Duran previously shared album cut “Invisible,” produced by Duran Duran and Alkan. Along with Alkan, Future Past will feature production from Giorgio Moroder and Mark Ronson, plus collaborations with David Bowie’s former pianist Mike Garson and Lykke Li.