Duran Duran Recruits Nile Rodgers, Chic for Select North American Headline Tour Dates

The 14-date tour arrives in support of the band’s 15th studio album Future Past

Duran Duran are heading out on the road for a 14-date North American headline tour in support of their 2021 album Future Past.

For eight dates of the trek, including a stop at Madison Square Garden, the band will be joined by guests Nile Rodgers and Chic.

Duran Duran will kick off the tour on August 19 in Welch, Minnesota, with a show at the Treasure Island Amphitheater. Throughout August and September, they will make stops in Chicago, Toronto, Washington, D.C., Fort Worth, Las Vegas, San Francisco, and Phoenix. The tour wraps on Sept. 11 with a third and final show at the Hollywood Bowl in Los Angeles. Rodgers and Chic will only be missing for the Las Vegas and Los Angeles shows.

General sale for the Duran Duran 2022 North American tour begins at 10 a.m. local time on Friday, March 25. Tickets for New York’s Madison Square Garden and Phoenix’s Footprint Center will go on sale later in the day at 12 p.m. local time.

Since the release of Future Past, Duran Duran have been celebrating four decades of longevity that followed the 1981 arrival of their self-titled debut album. Earlier this year, the new wave band members — including vocalist Simon Le Bon, keyboardist Nick Rhodes, guitarist Andy Taylor, bassist John Taylor, drummer Roger Taylor, as well as former guitarist Warren Cuccurullo — were nominated for inclusion in the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame’s Class of 2022.

“This distinction is due in large part to the fact that we have an army of fans around the world who have unwaveringly supported us for the past four decades,” Le Bon said.

Duran Duran 2022 North American Tour Dates

Aug. 19 – Welch, MN @ Treasure Island Amphitheater*
Aug. 20 – Chicago, IL @ United Center*
Aug. 22 – Toronto, ON @ Budweiser Stage*
Aug. 23 – Washington, DC @ Merriweather Post Pavilion*
Aug. 25 – New York, NY @ Madison Square Garden*
Aug. 26 – Columbus, OH @ WonderBus Music & Arts Festival
Aug. 30 – Fort Worth, TX @ Dickies Arena*
Sept. 1 – Las Vegas, NV @ Wynn Las Vegas
Sept. 3 – Las Vegas, NV @ Wynn Las Vegas
Sept. 4 – San Francisco, CA @ Chase Center*
Sept. 7 – Phoenix, AZ @ Footprint Center*
Sept. 9 – Los Angeles, CA @ Hollywood Bowl
Sept. 10 – Los Angeles, CA @ Hollywood Bowl
Sept. 11 – Los Angeles, CA @ Hollywood Bowl
* With Nile Rodgers, CHIC

